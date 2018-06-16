Sea creatures fall from sky during storm in China

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ During the storm in Qingdao, China, sea creatures have fallen from sky.

Reports informs citing the foreign media, it is seen on photos shared on social networks that the storm has dropped snails, sea stars, and so on to the ground. The storm in the eastern part of the country has paralyzed transportation system and life in the city.

According to the Beaufort scale, which measures wind speed, this is the most severe storm in the world. Qingdao Metrology Department warned the population not to go out if it is not important.