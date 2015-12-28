Rauf Mirgadirov sentenced

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Court of Grave Crimes has completed hearing on the case of journalist Mirgadirov.
Report informs, Judge Alisultan Osmanov chairing a closed hearing has sentenced a detainee.
According to the court sentence, Rauf Mirgadirov was sentenced for six-year imprisonment. He will serve his sentence in a maximum-security detention center.
R.Mirgadirov detained in April of last year in Turkey. Then journalist deported to Azerbaijan. He is accused for Article 274 (high treason) of Criminal Code.
İsmayıl NəsibliNews Author