Rauf Mirgadirov sentenced

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Court of Grave Crimes has completed hearing on the case of journalist Mirgadirov.

Report informs, Judge Alisultan Osmanov chairing a closed hearing has sentenced a detainee.

According to the court sentence, Rauf Mirgadirov was sentenced for six-year imprisonment. He will serve his sentence in a maximum-security detention center.

R.Mirgadirov detained in April of last year in Turkey. Then journalist deported to Azerbaijan. He is accused for Article 274 (high treason) of Criminal Code.