    Punished head doctor dies

    He was dismissed in May of last year

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ A former head doctor of the City Clinical Hospital No. 3, Khalil Mammadov died. Report informs that he was buried in Baku.

    K.Mammadov was dismissed from his position in May last year.

    The Chamber of Accounts stated that according to the results of the audit conducted by the Ministry of Health, the head doctor of the City Clinical Hospital No. 3, was dismissed due to shortcomings in discipline.

    The head doctor of the City Clinical Hospital No. 4 Fikret Zeynalov was appointed to his position.

