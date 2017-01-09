Prosecutor General's Office comments on news about filing criminal case against ANS management

Eldar Sultanov: News spread by some media doesn't correspond to reality

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan hasn't launched a criminal case against management of ANS Independent Broadcasting and Media Company, which license revoked".

Spokesperson of the Prosecutor General's Office Eldar Sultanov told Report.

He said, the news spread by some media doesn't correspond to reality.

"So, materials collected at the Prosecutor General's Office on challenges to promote terrorism by the company's officials and other facts were included in the criminal case, being investigated in the Department for Investigation of Grave Crimes of the Prosecutor General's Office on actions aimed at conspiracy against the citizens' rights, social and religious hatred, hostility under guise of carrying out religious ceremonies by adherents of the "Hizmet harekatı", operating and led by accused of coup attempt Fethullah Gülen, in educational institutions and other organizations in the Republic of Azerbaijan in the long term.

The investigation is underway".