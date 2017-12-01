President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Romanian counterpart

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Romania – Great Union Day.

Azerbaijan and Romania are bound together by strategic partnership ties. I believe that our ever-expanding friendly relations, and successfully developing cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats will continue making contributions to the prosperity of our countries and welfare of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of Romania lasting peace and prosperity."