Police chief gave testimony in trial on bus crash with Austrian athletes in Baku

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku Court on Grave Crimes continued the hearing on the case of bus driver Vali Ahmadov, Deputy head of the State Road Traffic Service Huseyn Salamov and camera operator of "Safe City Service" Elchin Hasanov adviser in Passenger transportation Department of the State Road Transport Service Farid Amiraslanov accused of the bus accident involving Austrian athletes in Baku 2015.

Report informs, Mehman Aliyev gave testimony at the process presided over by Javid Huseynov.

During the first European Games M. Aliyev, who worked as head of Nizami district police was the group manager in the afternoon in Athletes Village.

E. Hasanov said that after the incident he signed documents in M. Aliyev's room.

The court made a decision requiring witnesses to attend a hearing. The next hearing is scheduled for June 3.