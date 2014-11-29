 Top
    Close photo mode

    Personnel reshuffle made in Ministry of Internal affairs of Azerbaijan

    Press service of the Ministry confirmed this information

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Personnel reshuffle made in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs by the order of the Minister, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sabunchu District Police Office, Lieutenant-Colonel Adalat Aliyev dismissed. By another order of the Minister, A. Aliyev was appointed Deputy Head of Operations for Nizami District Police.

    Interior Ministry confirmed this information.

    A few days ago, by the corresponding order of the former deputy chief of Nizami District Police Izzet Asgarov appointed chief of the Southern Regional Office of the Chief Directorate for Combating Drugs.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi