Personnel reshuffle made in Ministry of Internal affairs of Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Personnel reshuffle made in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Azerbaijan.

Report informs by the order of the Minister, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov chief of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sabunchu District Police Office, Lieutenant-Colonel Adalat Aliyev dismissed. By another order of the Minister, A. Aliyev was appointed Deputy Head of Operations for Nizami District Police.

Interior Ministry confirmed this information.

A few days ago, by the corresponding order of the former deputy chief of Nizami District Police Izzet Asgarov appointed chief of the Southern Regional Office of the Chief Directorate for Combating Drugs.