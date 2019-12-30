One injured in a clash between Azerbaijanis in German refugee camp

One man was injured in an incident at a deportation center in the German state of Bavaria, Report's European Bureau informs, citing the German Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In line with the information, the dispute between the 35- and 20-year-old Azerbaijanis arose at 19.50 on December 29 at the Deggendorf refugee camp intended for the deportation of asylum seekers. The 35-year-old Azerbaijani entered the adjacent room and beat his 20-year-old compatriot. As a result, the latter sustained an injury in his eye. Two more Azerbaijanis joined the scuffle and were then detained by the police officers arriving at the scene. The injured man received medical aid at a hospital in Deggendorf and returned home.

Deggendorf City Police said the detainees were released after giving their initial testimonies.