Ombudsman's employees meet with 15 sentenced people in Baku Prison

Baku.18 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan Elmira Suleymanova, the National Preventive Group members of Ombudsman visited Baku Prison of Penitentiary Service of the Justice Ministry. Report was told by the press service of the Ombudsman.

The aim of the visit was to investigate the complaints received by the Commissioner, as well as to see the condition of the detention and the treatment. The doctor member of NPG also attended. During the visit, the members of the National Preventive Group met five detainees and saw the treatment to those persons and conditions of detention. During the individual conversation, the prisoners did not complain about the treatment towards them or the condition of the detention.