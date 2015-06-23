Number of drivers illegally using the First European Games lane sharply reduced

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Number of drivers fined for violating traffic rules by using the lane intended for "Baku 2015" the First European Games participants, announced.

The Department Chief of State Traffic Police Station of Baku City Main Police Office, Police Colonel Vagif Asadov said to Report that from May 29 till June 23, the report was drawn up on 1 834 drives that violated the rule by using the European Games Lane.

According to him, from June 16 to 23, in total 34 drives violated the traffic rules by using the European Games lane intended for Baku 2015 participants: "During the last week, 4-5 drivers use the European Games lane illegally every day. It is a good indicator. We can estimate it as the result of the publicity in the media."