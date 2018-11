Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ The number of drivers, who have been fined for crossing Baku-2015 traffic line, was announced, Report was told by the Department chief of Baku State Traffic Police Office, police colonel Vagif Asadov.

He informed that 1,800 drivers crossed the Baku-2015 traffic line from May 29 up to June 16.

According to him, there are also drivers who did not obey the "stop" command.