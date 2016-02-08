Number of dead and injured in traffic accidents since beginning of the year in Baku unveiled

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Since beginning of current year, 56 traffic accidents occurred in Baku city, as a result, 10 person died, 56 injured.

Report was told by Chief of Public Relations Department of State Traffic Police Department of Baku Main Police Department, Police Colonel Vagif Asadov said.

V.Asadov said in comparison with analogical period of past year traffic accidents have been reduced: 'In the analogical period of past year, 88 traffic accidents happened, 25 died, 91 injured. As a result of targeted measures by STP officials, number of traffic accidents and number of dead and wounded persons during these accidents have been reduced.'