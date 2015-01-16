Names of punished employees of the Prosecutor's Office announced

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Procedural guidance for investigation, led by the Baku City Prosecutor's Office has been properly organized, demand in this area increased, supervision strengthened for comprehensive and objective investigation.

A positive result of the work done in 2014 that during the year, 210 criminal investigations in the prosecutor's office, 4517 in the internal affairs agencies have been completed.

Report informs, it was said by the Baku City Prosecutor Aziz Seyidov dedicated to the fight against crime, strengthening the rule of law, state of affairs done in the field of protection of human and civil rights and freedoms and to discuss the wide range of tasks in operative meeting in 2014.

A. Seyidov said that deliberate killing of Khoshavaz Manafova and Vahid Akhmedov in Yasamal district, Mikhayil Asadov in Narimanov district, Gullara Qurbanova in Surakhani district, Iltifat Mekhraliyev in Sabunchu district, by opening crimes perpetrators brought to justice.

In general, 21 employees of the Prosecutor's office were punished.