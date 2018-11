Names of most Nardaran detainees revealed - LIST

Baku. 4 December.REPORT.AZ/ Names of most persons arrested during operations in Nardaran Settlement on November 26, December 1-2, have revealed.

Report informs, they are Taleh Baghirov, Chairman of 'Muslim Union' Movement, Jabrayilov Rasim Mirzabala, Huseynov Abbas Mammadbaghir, Khudaverdiyev Ibrahim Mahammad, Ismayilov Agil Azar, Ismayilov Etibar Rasim, Taghizadeh Abbas Hafiz, Guliyev Abbas Abdulrahman, Bunyatov Rasim Sarvar, Nuriyev Ali Hasrat, Valiyev Alibala Javad, Jabbarov Jabbar Amirkhan, Yariyev Ramin Maharram, Aghayev Elmar Seydamir, Bunyadov Eldar Aliagha, Shahbazov Atabala Shahbaz, Babayev Raji Abbasali, Huseynov Ali Humat and Guliyev Mehman Abulfaz.

Preventive measures for 4 months chosen on each of detainees.

32 persons detained during Nardaran operations.