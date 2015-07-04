Ministry of Internal Afffairs clarifies the issue of death of a policeman in the sea

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan clarified the information that on 3 July, a police officer drowned in the sea.

As Report was told by the deputy head of the press service of the Ministry Ehsan Zahidov, another police officer showed heroism in the name of human security: "It's too pity that, he lost his life. So, after the service, on July 3 at 20:00 Baku time, employee of the Surakhani district Security Department, Police Sergeant Zaur Nuraliyev came to rest on the Shuvalan beach located in Khazar district, with his family members. Seeing two drowning men, he immediately rushed to help them. He pulled one of them on the beach, then rushed to rescue the second. However, the tired and exhausted police failed swim to shore with the second saved, as a result both of them died ...

Arriving on the scene, the rescuers recovered from the water the body of the hero-policeman Zaur Nuriyev, and Baku resident Safar Safarli, whom he tried to rescue. The bodies of men handed over to their relatives."