Mehman Aliyev released

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Director of the "Turan" news agency Mehman Aliyev has been released.

Report informs, the corresponding decision was made by the Yasamal District Court.

Notably, Investigation Office of the Department for Primary Inspection of Tax Crimes of the Ministry of Taxes under Article 213.1 (tax evasion) of the Criminal Code, on evasion of paying significant amount of taxes to the state budget, revealed according to the results of the mobile tax inspection, which was conducted by the Ministry of Taxes to inspect availability of tax risks and tax evasion at “Turan News Agency" LLC.

Investigation revealed that Director of “Turan News Agency" LLC, Mehman Aliyev abused powers, undertook keeping record of financial and economic activity of the company and violated the requirements of the law "On Grant" by fulfilling the duties stipulated on entrepreneurial activity. Reasonable suspicions revealed on significant damage to the legally protected interests of the state by being engaged in illegal entrepreneurial activity, earning illegal income in a large amount on non-registered grant agreements in 2010-2014, that is 148,310 AZN as well as on evasion payment of a large amount, 60,080 AZN profit tax to the state budget by entering distorted materials to the profit tax returns in 2010-2016.

M.Aliyev was detained as a suspect on August 24, 2017 and charged with Article 192.2.2 (illegal business), 213.1 (tax evasion) and 308.1 (abuse of power) of the Criminal Code. Yasamal District Court issued arrest warrant for him.