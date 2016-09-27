 Top
    Media: Afghan plane urgently landed in Baku

    Ariana Afghan Airlines plane was flying from Kabul to Moscow

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Plane of Ariana Afghan Airlines has urgently landed in Baku. 

    Report informs citing avia.pro.

    Afghan plane was flying from Kabul to Moscow (Sheremetyevo Airport). However, the plane made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan due to technical problems.

    It is not known exactly what happened on board. The plane remained at Heydar Aliyev International Airport about two hours and then continued the flight to Moscow.

    Report informs citing the press service of AZAL, the plane didn't made emergency landing, but for refuelling. 

