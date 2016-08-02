MDI issues official statement on investigation of 'Araz' plant accident in Shirvan

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ The state commission, which has been established to investigate July 26 accident at Shirvan Araz plant, continues its work'.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Defense Industry.

According to the information, elimination of the consequences of the incident has been launched.

Two people, injured during the incident, are being treated.

'Despite all this, some media spread unfounded and biased information, which doesn't correspond to the reality. It doesn't conform to journalism ethics.

We note once again that the ministry's press service must be referred while spreading information on the incident. Otherwise, the ministry will apply to the judicial authorities to protect its rights', the ministry said.