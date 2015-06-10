Marriage ceremony was held in the prison

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The wedding ceremony took place in Prison No.3 of the Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service.

Report was told in the Public Relations Department of the service.

As a result of applications of Taghiyev Emin Sayfar oghlu detained in the prison of Penitentiary Service, and a citizen Bakhishova Firuza Tofig qyzy, the condition was created for their marriage ceremony.

Senior officials of the Prison Service also attended the marriage registered by the chief adviser of registration department of "ASAN service" center No.4, Hajiyeva Aynura Ilham qyzy.

New married couple expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Justice for the condition for them.