© Trend News Agency

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Blogger Alexander Lapshin, pardoned by the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, may be deported to Israel today.

Report informs, the blogger's lawyer Eduard Chernin said.

According to the lawyer, by the end of the day or on September 12, A. Lapshin will be extradited to Israel.