    Lawsuit filed against 'Grand Motors'

    The opposite side is seeking damages

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Unileasing" CJSC filed a lawsuit against "Grand Motors".

    Report informs, the leasing company is seeking damages.

    The case is considered in Baku Administrative-Economic Court No 2.

    A few years ago "Unileasing" and "Grand Motors" concluded contract worth more than 3.2 million USD with the Italian company "New Holland".

    "Unileasing" CJSC was established in 2004 by "Unibank" and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

    "Grand Motors", Ltd. established in 2005.

