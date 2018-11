Last week 12 people killed, 70 wounded in traffic accidents

17 November, 2014 17:00

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past week (November 10-16) 33 traffic accidents occurred on highways. Report informs referring to an official source, 12 people died, 70 wounded in traffic accidents. Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past week (November 10-16) 33 traffic accidents occurred on highways. Report informs referring to an official source, 12 people died, 70 wounded in traffic accidents.