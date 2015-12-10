 Top
    Large-scale searches for missing oilmen launched

    Searches are carried out, including in border areas

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Search of 23 persons missing during accident in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and 3 persons missing in Oil Rocks continue.

    Report was told in 'Azneft' Production Union, large-scale searches launched today.

    Searches are carried out everywhere, including border areas.

    At present, 7 vessels, 6 helicopters of State Border Service (SBS), 2 vessels and 2 helicopters of Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) carry out searches.

    5 vessels are involved for extinguishing fire in 4 gas wells in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig. 

