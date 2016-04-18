Justice Minister metwith Chairman of Turkish Supreme Court

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Justice, Chairman of Judicial-Legal Council Fikrat Mammadov has met with the delegation led by Chairman of Turkish Supreme Court İsmail Rüştü Cirit, who is on visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry, the delegation consists of Turkey's Chief Prosecutor Mehmet Akarca and Head of Justice Academy Mustafa Artuç.

The minister expressed his condolences on numerous casualties as a result of recent severe terrorist attacks in Turkey, stressed effective bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey as well as support within international organizations.

Also in the meeting, views exchanged on perspectives of mutual cooperation, including use of electronic court and other issues of interest.