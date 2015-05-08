ISIS militants returning to Tajikistan, speak about execution of Azerbaijanis

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ A former ISIS militant fighting in "Islamic State of Iraq" (ISIS) terrorist group in Syria, openly expressed regret for joining the extremists.

Report informs referring to "Azadlig Radio", Farrukh Sharifov from Khujand city of Tajikistan, made a high level speech in front of audience in Dushanbe on May 7.

He talked about what he witnessed in Syria and was horrified of brutality and cruelty there.

Sharifov said that a number of people were executed without a trial or investigation, for baseless accusations. He described the execution of several Azerbaijani members of the militants who were accused of insult or spying for Kurds.

According to the Government of Tajikistan, currently, about 300 local women and men are fighting in ISIS groups in Iraq and Syria.