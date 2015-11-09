Imishli: three members of a family injured in an accident

Baku. 9 November . REPORT. AZ three members of a family injured in an accident in Imishli region of Azerbaijan. Report informs,the event occurred in the evening in the village of Jahar.

A resident of Agjabedi region, Isa Hidayat oglu Gasimov born in 1953 driving a car brand Mercedes lost control and left on the roadside.

As a result of the accident the driver himself, his wife Mutallimova Malahat Allahveran gizi born in 1958 and sister Suleymanova Yagut Hidayat gizi born in 1962 received injuries of varying severity.

The injured were immediately taken to the Imishli central hospital and placed in the Department of Traumatology.

Imishli region police department investigates the fact.