    Head of state: $ 231 bln invested in country's economy over past 14 years

    'Azerbaijan's currency reserves up 23-fold and reached $ 42 bln'

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Over past 14 years, Azerbaijan's currency reserves increased by 23-fold and reached $ 42 billion".

    Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the conference dedicated to the results of fourth year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018" at the Heydar Aliyev Center on January 29.

    Noting that all this gave political and economic independence to the country, President Ilham Aliyev said that $ 231 billion have been invested in the country's economy over past 14 years.

