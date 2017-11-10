"Grand Qafqaz" trade complex opens n Ganja city

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the inauguration of “Grand Qafqaz” trade complex in Ganja.

Report informs, Head of Ganja City Executive Authority Elmar Valiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev about “Grand Qafqaz” trade complex.

The construction of the complex started in May, 2014, and ended in October, 2017. The facility covers a total area of 20 hectares. Five “Green Market” wholesale centers were built in the complex. 3,500 trade facilities were built here. There is a parking lot, which occupies an area of 1.3 hectares. The trade complex will create 5,000 jobs.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed fruit and vegetables sale section of the complex.