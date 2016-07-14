Former Deputy Minister of Education dies at the age of 90

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Former Deputy Azerbaijani Minister of Education, pedagogue, poet, public figure Anvar Nazarli has died at the age of 90.

Report informs, A.Nazarli buried in his native Shamakhi region.

Notably, Anvar Ashraf Nazarli was born in Shamakhi city on January 13, 1926. He studied at Azerbaijan State University (current Baku State University). He worked as a teacher in Gadali village of Aghsu region, Kurdakhani and Mashtaga settlements of Baku city, instructor at the Central Committee of Azerbaijan Communist Party, second secretary of Sheki City Party Committee, deputy Azerbaijan USSR minister of higher and secondary special education.

A.Nazarli is an author of several books of poetry. He awarded 'Friendship of Nations' and 'Honor' orders.