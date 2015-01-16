Five persons attempting illegally to sell license plates detained

Baku. January 16. REPORT.AZ/ In recent days, some media circulated information that the license plates of vehicles sold at inflated prices. The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Azerbaijan has conducted an investigation in connection with this information. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Interior.

During the investigation it was found that these numbers belong to separate legal entities and individuals who didn't know about these arrangements.

Also during the investigation it was revealed that the person who gave the classified ads of these numbers, intended to make a large sum by fraud. As a result of operational activities have detained 5 persons attempting to illegally sell the license plates of vehicles to strangers.

"We would like to inform citizens once again that the registration plates of vehicles owned by individuals and legal entities are issuing by the Head Department of the State Traffic Police and its regional registration and examination departments and divisions of inspection," says the statement of the Ministry of Interior.