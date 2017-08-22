 Top
    Close photo mode

    Fire engulfs luxury stores in Baku - PHOTO - UPDATED

    Firefighters have been involved in the scene

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fire has occurred in Baku in the building where expensive clothing stores are located.

    Report informs, fire was recorded in “Dolce & Gabbana” store situated at the crossroads of Neftchiler Avenue and Yusif Mammadaliyev Street.

    Afterwards, fire engulfed the “GUCCI” store. The clothes have been taken to the street.

    Firefighters were involved in the incident scene. Measures are being taken to prevent the fire. 

    According to latest information, fire has occurred as a result of blaze in air conditioning system. No injuries reported. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi