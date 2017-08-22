Fire engulfs luxury stores in Baku - PHOTO - UPDATED

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fire has occurred in Baku in the building where expensive clothing stores are located.

Report informs, fire was recorded in “Dolce & Gabbana” store situated at the crossroads of Neftchiler Avenue and Yusif Mammadaliyev Street.

Afterwards, fire engulfed the “GUCCI” store. The clothes have been taken to the street.

Firefighters were involved in the incident scene. Measures are being taken to prevent the fire.

According to latest information, fire has occurred as a result of blaze in air conditioning system. No injuries reported.