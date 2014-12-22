Fire breaks out in building owned by Ministry of Health

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The fire broke out in the Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of Mingachevir city, with a total area of 640 square meters. A single-storey building is owned by the Ministry of Health. Report informs referring to the official website of Ministry of Emergency Situations, 50 square meters ceiling of the corridor of the Center and the things in 10 square meters of the kitchen ( a total of 60 square meters) burnt.The rest of the Center was protected from fire. The fire was extinguished by firefighters.