    Fire hits Mozyr oil refinery

    15 firefighting vehicles involved in extinguishing works

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ A fire occurred at the Mozyr Oil Refinery, in Gomel region of Belarus on Saturday.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

    15 firefighting vehicles were involved in the extinguishing works. Firefighters revealed burning vacuum gas oil in the area of 50 square meters. No one was injured in the accident, technological process not suspended.

    The reasons of the fire are being investigated.

