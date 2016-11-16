Facebook account of 'CARE children's rehabilitation center' hacked

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Facebook account of CARE children's rehabilitation center ("QAYĞI uşaq reabilitasiya mərkəzi") under the "Care - For Healthy Generation" Public Union has been hacked.

Report informs citing the union, the page's password was hacked on November 14: "Several official appeals on the problem have already been sent to Facebook. Currently, the page shares posts and pictures not belonging to the center. We have also posted a notification on our other pages regarding the hacking."