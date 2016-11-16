 Top
    Close photo mode

    Facebook account of 'CARE children's rehabilitation center' hacked

    Currently, page shares posts and pictures not belonging to the center

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Facebook account of CARE children's rehabilitation center ("QAYĞI uşaq reabilitasiya mərkəzi") under the "Care - For Healthy Generation" Public Union has been hacked.

    Report informs citing the union, the page's password was hacked on November 14: "Several official appeals on the problem have already been sent to Facebook. Currently, the page shares posts and pictures not belonging to the center. We have also posted a notification on our other pages regarding the hacking."

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi