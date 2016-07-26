Explosion occurred in Shirvan plant of Azerbaijan, 6 injured - PHOTO - UPDATED

6 injured were taken to the Central Hospital in Shirvan
The Report's regional correspondent was told in the hospital.
***16:05
Report was told at the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan, the ministry is aware of the incident: 'Investigation is underway'.
Regional correspondent of Report News Agency informs, a large number of ambulances have been involved to the scene.
***15:49
Shirvan. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Strong explosion occurred at Shirvan city plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.
Report informs, the casualties reported.
Additional information will be provided.
