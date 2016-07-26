Explosion occurred in Shirvan plant of Azerbaijan, 6 injured - PHOTO - UPDATED

6 injured were taken to the Central Hospital in Shirvan

Shirvan. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ 6 injured were taken to the Central Hospital in Shirvan city of Azerbaijan.

The Report's regional correspondent was told in the hospital.

***16:05

Report was told at the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan, the ministry is aware of the incident: 'Investigation is underway'.

Regional correspondent of Report News Agency informs, a large number of ambulances have been involved to the scene.





***15:49

Shirvan. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Strong explosion occurred at Shirvan city plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the casualties reported.

Additional information will be provided.