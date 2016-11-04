Electrofishing man hit by voltage in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Astara. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ A resident of Astara region was hit by electricity.

South bureau of Report News Agency informs, the accident occurred in Shiyakaran village of the district.

49-year-old resident of the district, Rahim Baladadash Imanov was taken to Lankaran District Central Hospital after being struck by high-voltage. The hospital states that he was diagnosed with 2-3 degree of burns of the whole body and taken to the intensive care unit: "Preparations underway to take to Baku as his condition is critical."

His relatives said the accident occurred due to negligence: "His family has a fishing pool. He was struck while electrofishing."

Investigation is underway at the Astara District Prosecutor Office.