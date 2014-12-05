 Top
    Driver fleeing from traffic police crashes in Baku -PHOTOS

    The investigation is underway

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ There was an argument between a driver and traffic police in Baku. Report informs, the accident occurred in Sabail district of the city.

    The traffic police officers ordered a driver of "Mercedes" brand car to stop. The driver violated traffic rules. However, the driver did not obey the order and tried to flee. Traffic police officers tried to stop the car by force. The car was moving to "Azneft square" through Niyazi street. After seeing the car of traffic police in the circle, he drove into Adil Isgandarov street at high speed. The driver lost control and crashed into the "Lada" brand car on the side of the road. This time, the driver attempted to escape the scene by leaving the car. The police officers were able to catch him. According to initial information, the driver's name was Hafiz. Currently, his identity is being determined. The investigation is underway.

