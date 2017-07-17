Anti-Corruption General Directorate brings 29 officials to disciplinary measures

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ "During the first six months of 2017, the Anti-Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan has reviewed some 3, 656 appeals by citizens, said the Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kmaran Aliyev at a reporting event."

He went on to add that some 125 materials of criminal nature had been investigated: "Criminal cases have been launched on 75 % of those materials; on 50 (40 %) of those materials, some 29 officials have become subject to disciplinary measures."