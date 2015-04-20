Danish citizen who causes to emergency landing at airplane in Baku dies

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ 73-year-old Danish citizen Alen Lasten, who caused to emergency landing at the airplane in Baku, died. Report was told by the City Clinical Hospital No. 3 located in Sabunchu.

"He died at the hospital late at night. He was taken to the hospital at 16:50 p.m. Allen Lasten died of acute heart failure at 19:20 p.m." was said in a statement.

On April 19, Bangkok- Copenhagen Norwegian Airline's plane made an emergency landing at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The reason for it was a sharp deterioration of one of the passengers. An emergency landing was carried out at 16:02 p.m. and 73-year-old Danish citizen Alen Lasten was taken to the City Clinical Hospital No. 3 located in Sabunchu with the diagnosis of heart failure.