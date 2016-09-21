Customs officers revealed 14 000 cigarettes in a truck cabin

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Customs inspection has been conducted at 'Qoşa Təpə' customs post of Bilasuvar Customs Administration of the State Customs Committee (SCC) in a truck, driven from Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Azerbaijan by a citizen of Azerbaijan, passing through Iran.

Report informs citing the SCC press service.

According to the information, during the inspection at Mersedes-Benz Axor model vehicle, total of 14.000 'Kent Nanotek 2.0' cigarettes were revealed and seized under bed in the cabin and inside air filter pipe at the cabin rear.

The investigation is underway.