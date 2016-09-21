 Top
    Close photo mode

    Customs officers revealed 14 000 cigarettes in a truck cabin

    The investigation is underway

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Customs inspection has been conducted at 'Qoşa Təpə' customs post of Bilasuvar Customs Administration of the State Customs Committee (SCC) in a truck, driven  from Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to Azerbaijan by a citizen of Azerbaijan, passing through Iran.

    Report informs citing the SCC press service.

    According to the information, during the inspection at Mersedes-Benz Axor model vehicle, total of 14.000 'Kent Nanotek 2.0' cigarettes were revealed and seized under bed in the cabin and inside air filter pipe at the cabin rear.

    The investigation is underway.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi