Court rules on case of Israeli citizen carried bullets to Baku

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku District Court ruled that an Israeli man who was detained after bullets were found in his luggage can return home, Report informs citing the Israeli media. Eliahu Avraham, who has been held in Azerbaijan since early January, will have to pay an unspecified fine.

Notably, a citizen of Israel Eliahu Avrahamas detained after five bullets were found in his luggage at Baku airport in January 2018.

He can can return home after paying fine.

Along with this, representative of the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that the department continues to seek the release of an Israeli citizen who was detained at the Baku airport on February 23 for the same reasons - several automatic cartridges were found in her bag.

In this regard, the Israeli Foreign Ministry urges Israeli citizens to carefully check baggage before traveling abroad.