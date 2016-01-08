Court rejected complaint of ANS, 168,000 AZN should be returned to state budget

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today at Baku Appeal Court held a hearing on the appeal of the independent ANS TV company against the National Broadcasting Council (NTRC).

Report informs, the appeal was considered under the chairmanship of judge Sarvat Huseynov. NTRC representative did not participate in the trial.

ANS representative Mukhtar Mustafayev asked to satisfy the appeal.

According to the court, the complaint of ANS was rejected, the decision of the Baku Administrative-Economic Court No.1 upheld.

Notably, NTRC demands the return of 160 ths. manats allocated for the filming of the TV series "Absheron" and payment the fine in sum of 8 thousand manats to the state budget. Baku Administrative-Economic Court No.1 issued a ruling in regard with the return of retaliatory action. Disagreeing with the ruling, independent ANS TV company has filed for an appeal to Baku Appeal Court.