Court issues arrest warrant for Mehman Aliyev

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Yasamal District Court has today reviewed the adduction of the investigation body regarding the issue of arrest warrant for Mehman Aliyev, Director of Turan News Agency.

Report informs, the court satisfied the adduction.

According to decision, M. Aliyev was sentenced to three months imprisonment.

Notably, yesterday, M. Aliyev was summoned to the Department for Primary Inspection of Tax Crimes of the Ministry of Taxes. He was charged with Article 213.1 (tax evasion) and 308.1 (abuse of power) of the Criminal Code, a criminal case has been launched against him.

Then, it was decided to arrest M. Aliyev for 48 hours. He was taken to the Temporary Detention Facility of Yasamal District Police Office.

Today, M. Aliyev has been charged with Article 192.2 of the Criminal Code (illegal business, same act).