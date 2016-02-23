Car of Kuwaiti Embassy got into accident in Baku

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Car belonging to the Kuwaiti Embassy to Azerbaijan has got into accident in Baku.

Report informs, the accident occurred in Nasimi district.

'KIA Optima' brand car, driven by Baku resident Elvin Babashov has collided with 'Toyoto Prado' driven by Kuwaiti citizen Abdulbaida Abdullah on Samad Vurghun Street, 96.

The car, driven by A.Abdullah belongs to the Embassy of Kuwait.

Both car got damaged, no injured.

Relevant investigation is underway at Nasimi District Police Office.