 Top
    Close photo mode

    Body of oilman found in Turkmen sector of the Caspian sea identified

    The body identified as employee of Neftgaztikinti trust Khoshbakht Khanish oglu Samadov

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Results of the DNA analysis of the body found on January 29 in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea announced.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), according to experts, the body identified as employee of "Neftgaztikinti" trust Khoshbakht Khanish oglu Samadov.

    Notably, search operations continue for persons missing during the accident that occurred on December 4 at basis №501 on Oil Rocks and the 10th Marine deepwater platform of "Guneshli". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi