Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The bodies of two oilmen that had been missing after a fire in an offshore oil platform operated by SOCAR have been found in the Turkmen section of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sent a BE-200ÇS amphibious aircraft to Turkmenistan to collect the bodies.

The bodies of Azizagha Nohbala Quliyev and Adil Alakbar Abdullayev were delivered to Azerbaijan, the Ministry said.