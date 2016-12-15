Belarus detained a blogger upon request of Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in Belarus upon the request of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the blogger posted on Facebook that was detained in Belarus under Azerbaijan's request.

Notably, Azerbaijan has declared the blogger internationally wanted for violation of the law on state border and Migration Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs included name of A.Lapshin in the travel black list due to his illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.