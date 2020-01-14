Problems of kids with autism to be addressed at Ferqli Ferdler Congress in Baku

As the world's attention for people with autism grows, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku is preparing to host the 2nd Congress for Kids with Special Needs.

Titled 'Ferqli Ferdler' (Different Individuals), Congress will focus on the topic of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The event will reveal the very concept of autism. It will be represented by panels to address the issues of education and further employment of people with ASD, their life in the family, society integration, and other problems. Well-known international and Azerbaijani experts, parents of children with ASD, will speak at the Congress.

For the first time, a conference will be held on the topic of Applied Behavior Analysis as part of the Congress on February 16.

Congress will involve parents of children with ASD, experts, teachers, psychologists, psychotherapists from the UK, Greece, Italy, Russia, the USA, and Turkey.

The congress producer is Antonina Steinberg, head of the Project for support of people with Aspergers's syndrome and autism.

The Congress aims to attract the maximum attention from society to the development and parenting of children with autism, to create a dialogue between parents, specialists, and teachers, and to support the trend set by the Government to expand an inclusive society.

The Congress is supported by the Heydar Aliyev Center, as well as the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and BP.

Among the partners are ACE Group Consultants, Art Trio, Credo Group, CTS Translation, Caspian Event Organisers, and Edutainment.az. "Birge ve saglam" ("Together and Healthy") Public Union provides organizational support to the event.