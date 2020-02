An Azerbaijani student has gone missing in Italy's Torino, the Binagadi district police station said in a statement.

According to their report, Aligushad Khidirov appealed to police on January 16 after losing all connections with his 24-year-old son Javid Khidirli.

Javid studied at the Politechnical University in Italy's Torino. Contact with him was lost on January 10.

The Binagadi district's 4th police department is investigating the matter.